A 2-alarm fire broke out at 7 Sutton Road in Needham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

2-Alarm Fire Breaks Out in Needham, Massachusetts

Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at a house in Needham, Massachusetts.

Details are limited, but Needham Fire confirms it responded to a blaze at 7 Sutton Rd.

No information on potential injuries or entrapments was immediately available.

The Brookline Fire Department is also responding.

Stay with NBC Boston as this story develops.