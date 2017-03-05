Six Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak in Waltham

An adult and five children were rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Officials from the Waltham fire department are currently monitoring elevated carbon monoxide levels at the Colonial Shopping Center on 85 River Street. One adult and five children were transported after a confirmed carbon monoxide leak, according to Waltham Fire Chief Anthony Capello.

The adult was a 35-year-old woman and all five children were under age 10.

Officials believe the leak is likely the result of a blocked vent or heating system in the Clearwater Laundromat. The Waltham fire department detected carbon monoxide levels at 35 parts per million inside the laundromat, a drastic difference the normal level of 9 parts per million.

All businesses at the Colonial Shopping Center were temporarily closed, but have since reopened. Additionally, crews have restored electricity are carefully searching the laundromat to ensure the area is safe.