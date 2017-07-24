Crews Remain on Scene of Massive Waltham Blaze | NECN
Crews Remain on Scene of Massive Waltham Blaze

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at the complex on Cooper Street and quickly reached 10-alarms

By Caroline Connolly

    (Published 35 minutes ago)

    Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a massive fire in Waltham, Massachusetts, that raced through an apartment complex under construction. 

    The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. at the complex on Cooper Street and quickly reached 10-alarms. 

    Because of how big the fire was, there is still concern something could spark up again. 

    There were five buildings under construction set to be luxury apartments. The site is where general contractor, Callahan Construction, was slated to finish more than 200 luxury apartments by the end of the year. 

    Nearby homes, including about 150 people at the Arthur Clark Apartments, an elderly housing complex, were evacuated due to the amount of smoke.

    The power to the neighborhood was also cut as a safety precaution.

    In addition to the damage at the construction site, authorities said at least 30 vehicles at nearby E & T Auto Body on Elm Street were destroyed.

    Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. 

