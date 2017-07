Fire has damaged at least one boat at the MacDougalls' Cape Cod Marine Service in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Fire crews in Falmouth, Massachusetts, are responding to the scene of a boat fire Tuesday morning.

The Mashpee Fire Department confirms they are providing mutual aid at the MacDougalls' Cape Cod Marine Service.

Fire has damaged at least one boat.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries is unknown.

No further information was immediately available.