Crews Respond to Fire at Elderly Housing Complex

Thirty-five people were evacuated from Davenport/Dunbar Elderly Housing at 125 Putnam Ave. in Hamden after fire broke out this morning and officials believe an overheated extension cord started the fire.

Emergency crews were sent to the complex at 6:42 a.m. after receiving several 911 calls, as well as a report from the fire alarm company.

The fire was in a third-floor apartment and a man who lives there got out and refused treatment, officials said.

The building includes 100 apartments and officials determined the fire started in apartment 313.

Paramedics checked out more than 40 elderly residents and one had to go to the hospital to be treated for exposure to smoke and cold temperatures.

The complex is an independent living community with 217 apartments, according to AgingCare.com and local authorities.

The sprinkler system went off during the fire and contained the blaze. One room is uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.