Fire crews are on the scene of a five-alarm fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The fire is at a home at 7-9 Clover Street. It has since been put out and firefighters are chasing hot spots.

Crews Respond to 5-Alarm Fire in Boston

Boston Fire says there was a heavy fire in the rear of the three-story, six-unit building upon arrival.

Two firefighters were treated and transported to a hospital. One suffered exhaustion and another suffered a cut to an arm. No residents were injured.

Sixteen people lived in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.