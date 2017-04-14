Crews Respond to 5-Alarm Fire in Boston's Dorchester Neighborhood | NECN
Crews Respond to 5-Alarm Fire in Boston's Dorchester Neighborhood

By Tim Jones

    Fire crews are on the scene of a five-alarm fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

    The fire is at a home at 7-9 Clover Street. It has since been put out and firefighters are chasing hot spots.

    (Published 44 minutes ago)

    Boston Fire says there was a heavy fire in the rear of the three-story, six-unit building upon arrival. 

    Two firefighters were treated and transported to a hospital. One suffered exhaustion and another suffered a cut to an arm. No residents were injured.

    Sixteen people lived in the building.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

