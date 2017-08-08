Crews Respond to Hazmat Situation in Chelsea, Mass. - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Crews Respond to Hazmat Situation in Chelsea, Mass.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route as crews respond to the hazmat scene on Marginal Street

By Tim Jones and Katelyn Flint

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Crews are responding to a hazmat incident in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. (Published 16 minutes ago)

    Crews are responding to a hazmat incident in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to the Chelsea Fire Department.

    The scene is located at 340 Marginal St., a Mass. Water Resources Authority building, which a spokesperson tells NBC Boston is under construction.

    A gas alarm sounded around 4 a.m. and an operator went down unter the three-story building.

    After detecting hydrogen cyanide levels, power was shut off ahead of firefighters going inside.

    The facility takes sewage from the area on the way to Deer Island.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Traffic has been rerouted from Marginal Street, and Chelsea's police chief is asking drivers to use a different route.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices