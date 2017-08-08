Crews Respond to Hazmat Situation in Chelsea, Mass.

Crews are responding to a hazmat incident in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Crews are responding to a hazmat incident in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to the Chelsea Fire Department.

The scene is located at 340 Marginal St., a Mass. Water Resources Authority building, which a spokesperson tells NBC Boston is under construction.

A gas alarm sounded around 4 a.m. and an operator went down unter the three-story building.

After detecting hydrogen cyanide levels, power was shut off ahead of firefighters going inside.

The facility takes sewage from the area on the way to Deer Island.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic has been rerouted from Marginal Street, and Chelsea's police chief is asking drivers to use a different route.

No further information was immediately available.