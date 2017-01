An oil truck rolled over in Saugus, Mass., on Tuesday afternoon. (Published 11 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Oil Truck Rolls Over in Saugus, Mass.

UP NEXT

A truck delivering home oil rolled over in Saugus, Massachusetts, according to fire officials.

It happened on Sampson Street just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

There's no word on injuries.

Fire officials say the scene is still very active.