A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car on Ledge Road in the Dayville section of Killingly Saturday, according to emergency dispatchers.

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications confirmed crews responded to a home on Ledge Road for a report of a 2-year-old child who was struck by a car.

State police said that the child was taken to Hasbro Hospital in Rhode Island for treatment. The extent of the child’s injuries are unknown at this time, dispatchers said.

Lifestar confirmed they were requested but were unable to fly due to weather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.