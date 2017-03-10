Crews Rescue Dog That Fell Into River in Conn. | NECN
Crews Rescue Dog That Fell Into River in Conn.

    Emergency crews from Willimantic rescued a dog that fell into the icy Willimantic River this morning. 

    Emergency crews, including Willimantic City Fire and Willimantic police, responded to the water off Route 66, near Mackey's and the town line, and rescued "Mike" the dog after he slipped down a steep embankment and fell into the water.

    Mike was tired and struggling but is now out of the cold water and has been taken to North Windham Animal Hospital. 

