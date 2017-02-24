Crews Responding to 2 Separate Crashes in Charlton, Mass. | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Crews Responding to 2 Separate Crashes in Charlton, Mass.

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock

    Crews are at the scene of two separate crashes in Charlton, Massachusetts, according to Charlton Fire.

    In one incident, a truck went off an embankment on Stafford Street on Friday afternoon. Wires are down at the scene.

    There is no word on injuries in that crash.

    The other incident was a head-on crash on Route 169 that occurred around the same time as the first incident.

    There is no official word on injuries yet.

    No further information on either crash was immediately available.

    Published 12 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices