Crews Responding to 2 Separate Crashes in Charlton, Mass.

Crews are at the scene of two separate crashes in Charlton, Massachusetts, according to Charlton Fire.

In one incident, a truck went off an embankment on Stafford Street on Friday afternoon. Wires are down at the scene.

There is no word on injuries in that crash.

The other incident was a head-on crash on Route 169 that occurred around the same time as the first incident.

There is no official word on injuries yet.

No further information on either crash was immediately available.