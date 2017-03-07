Injuries Reported in Conn. School Bus Crash

Injuries have been reported after a passenger car collided with a school bus in Canterbury Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred on Route 169 near Bennett Pond Road, and the road is currently closed.

Connecticut state police said that the bus and a passenger car collided head-on and that the driver of the car has serious injuries. Dispatch reported that the driver was trapped and required extrication.

The bus driver and some students have also reported minor injuries, police said.

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications confirmed that at least seven ambulances were sent to the scene. Most of the transports were for precautionary evaluations, dispatchers said.

No other information was immediately available. NBC Connecticut has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.