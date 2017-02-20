Crews Search for Missing Kayaker on Thames River

Emergency crews are searching for a Montville man who has been reported missing after going kayaking on the Thames River in the Montvlle and Ledyard area yesterday.

Connecticut state police said family members reported Lyle Dagenais, 31, missing to Montville police around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he didn’t return from a fishing trip. When state police determined there was a missing person on the water, they alerted the Coast Guard around 1:30 a.m., according to Patrick White, assistant operations officer at the U.S. Coast Guard New London, said.

The family told police Dagenais left home around 11 a.m. with three fishing poles, a tackle box and a gray and orange 11-foot kayak.

Dagenais’ vehicle was found at a boat launch in Montville, but the boat and fishing poles are still missing.

Multiple agencies, including Ledyard and Montville police, the United States Coast Guard, Navy Police, Connecticut State Police and Gales Ferry and Montville fire crews are searching the river and surrounding area for Dagenais. The command post is on Dock Street in Montville.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they had a helicopter involved in the search. Connecticut state police said Trooper 1 is also flying to assist in the search.

White said there has been no sign on the water of Dagenais or the boat yet, but he could be on land somewhere.

Dagenais is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, clean-shaven with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray “I love NY” hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and hiking boots. He might also be wearing a hat.

White urges anyone who goes out on the water in these conditions, including to have the proper equipment, including a personal locator beacon, which can help in a search like this.

"Not saying he wasn't prepared but when you go out on the water, for future reference, make sure you're prepared with the right equipment. ... Making sure you have all your distress signals," White said.

Anyone with information or who thinks they spot Dagenais is asked to call state police Troop E at 860-848-6500.

Check back for updates.