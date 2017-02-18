Crews Work to Repair Two Water Main Breaks

Crews are working to repair two water main breaks in separate Massachusetts communities.

One water main break in Stoneham was reported at about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of North and George streets.

Fire officials said two homes had to be evacuated.

Water is still flowing in the area but roads have been closed while crews work to repair the break.

In Chelsea, a water main break was reported around the same time on Route 16 westbound at Webster Avenue. The right lane is closed while crews work to repair that break.