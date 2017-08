Animal control crews and police in Groton, Massachusetts, are working to lure a loose bull out of the woods. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Crews Working to Lure Loose Bull Out of the Woods

Animal control crews and police in Groton, Massachusetts, are working to lure a loose bull out of the woods.

The bull escaped from Flame Auction in Littleton, Massachusetts and has been spotted in a wooded area off Route 119.

Crews plan to release a scent and hope the bull follows it back to the farm where it escaped from.

Officials are urging people to stay far away and avoid approaching the animal.