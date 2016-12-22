Crews Working to Repair Water Main Break in Hartford

Crews are replacing a 40-foot section of water main after two breaks in Hartford since Wednesday night.

Witnesses said the first water main break in the area of 330 Market St. happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The second was around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to MDC spokesperson Kerry Martin.

Two local businesses, the Community Renewal Team and Goodyear Auto Service Center, have been affected by the shutdown, Martin said.

The fire chief believes the second break activated sprinker alarms at several locations through the city.

Because of the two breaks, MDC crews are now working to replace a 40-foot section of the main, which was installed in 1964 and the repairs will be going on until between noon and 1 p.m.

The MDC water wagon is providing water to affected businesses.