Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is in jeopardy of losing two of its iconic outdoor newsstands.

The family that owns Crimson Corner says it has to move out by the end of the month because the landlord wants to open a pizza shop.

The city of Cambridge has yet to decide what it wants to do with the kiosk that houses Out of Town News, the other landmark newsstand in Harvard Square, as they plan a nearly $5 million redesign.

