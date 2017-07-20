Custodian Accused of Fatally Strangling Woman With Tie | NECN
    Custodian Accused of Fatally Strangling Woman With Tie

    A Massachusetts school custodian is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman authorities suggest may have been strangled during sex.

    James Vallaincourt was held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday after his lawyer entered not guilty pleas for him.

    Police say the body of 42-year-old Corrinna Santiago was found July 9 in Vallaincourt's Leominster home partially nude with a tie around her neck after he had gone to a hospital emergency room and said he wanted to turn himself in for "hurting someone." Santiago may have been dead two days.

    Vallaincourt's ex-girlfriend told police during the investigation that he had a sexual choking fetish.

    Vallaincourt's lawyer said it was "pure speculation" to draw conclusions from the ex-girlfriend's comments noted that Vaillaincourt himself reported the death.

    Published 2 hours ago

