The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is investigating the suspicious death of man whose body was found at a home in Nashua on Friday.

Authorities said police responded to an apartment on Kinsley Street at 7:24 p.m. for a welfare check when they discovered the body of the man.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The district attorney's office said an investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances of the man's death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.