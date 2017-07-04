Massachusetts police are seeking witnesses in a fatal jet ski collision that happened on the Merrimack River in Lowell.

A man was killed on Tuesday afternoon in a jet ski crash in Lowell, Massachusetts, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Police responded to Rynne Beach on the Merrimack River at about 3 p.m. where the collision between two jet skis had occurred.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made and there are no persons of interest at this time.

Police are asking anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact Massachusetts State Police, Environmental Police or Lowell Police.