DA: Medway Man Facing Child Pornography Possession, Distribution Charges

By Frank Holland and Melissa Buja

    A Massachusetts man is facing a number of charges in connection with the alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

    According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael J. Petrucci, 32, of Medway, was taken into custody on Saturday at his home following an investigation by Medway Police and the Computer Crimes Unit assigned to the State Police Detective Unit.

    Police have not released any information about where or when the children were allegedly victimized.

    Petrucci's neighbors were shocked to hear of the arrest.

    "It’s definitely unsettling. To have that right across the street," said neighbor Wayne Nichols, who has young grandchildren that often play in his yard. "It’s troubling to know you have folks who have a desire to want to do something like that. To young kids — especially with our family just being right here."

    Other neighbors, who do not know Petrucci, said they wished police had told them a possible child predator lived so close.

    "It's really crazy if you have children, my God, you have families that live around here," said neighbor Rick Wilson.

    Petrucci has been charged with two counts of manufacture of child pornography; two counts of dissemination of child pornography; two counts of possession of child pornography; distribution of obscene matter to a minor; and child enticement. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Wrentham District Court.

