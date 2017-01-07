A teenager is facing charges following a fatal stabbing at a South Yarmouth, Massachusetts, motel on Friday night, according to the Cape and Islands District District Attorney.

Police responded to the Beach ‘n’ Towne Motel on Route 28 at 8:47 p.m. where the victim was found suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim, identified as 43-year-old James Dean, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The district attorney's office said a teenager is in custody in connection with the incident. The teen has not been identified.

The case remains under investigation by both Yarmouth and State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorneys Office.