The Worcester County District Attorney's Office will hold a 4 p.m. press conference to release details about a homicide investigation. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are seeking a man believed to be a person of interest in the death of his 83-year-old father in Blackstone, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office announced at a press conference on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating what they believe is a homicide.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said police responding to a well-being check at 36 Summer St. in Blackstone on Wednesday afternoon found 83-year-old Walter Armstrong dead in his bedroom.

The cause and nature of his death are still under investigation, but the Early said Armstrong's son, 48-year-old Glenn Armstrong, is being sought as a person of interest.

A black 1995 Chevy pickup truck owned by Walter Armstrong is missing, and investigators believe Glenn Armstrong may be in the New Jersey area.

"It's a very dangerous situation," Early said, and one that is developing quickly.

In addition to New Jersey, Early said Glenn Armstrong has ties to Florida, New York and Rhode Island.

He said preliminary indications indicate that the death was a result of a homicide.