A Hamden pizza bar's license has not been renewed by the state after police in town wrote the state's Department of Consumer Protections (DCP) last fall.

Hamden Police Chief Thomas Wydra sent a letter in Septermber to DCP, urging the liquor commission not to extend the permit for the Slyce Pizza Bar on Arch Street.

More than 200 residents who signed a petition and community leaders are protesting violence they say is connected to the restaurant.

"A liquor permit is a privilege and not a right," the DCP wrote in its report.

Based on the evidence and testimony from 16 witnesses, the DCP said the bar doesn't deserve that privilege.

"I'm very proud of Hamden's outstanding law enforcement and our chief, Tom Wydra, and so thankful that Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut (CONECT) put such tireless effort working to reduce gun violence in our society in general and today achieving a victory in that goal in Hamden," the town's mayor, Curt Leng, said.

But the owner, Fazlay Rabbi, told NBC Connecticut in September that making his business suffer is not the solution.

Odell Cooper lost her 25-year-old son, Jonathan Cooper, in a shooting she said was perpetrated by a patron of the Slyce Pizza Bar in April.

“My son’s dream is gone,” Cooper said. “I will not have the opportunity of having his dream live, but I have a death certificate.”

Cooper joined other leaders from CONECT, Leng and Wydra for a demonstration outside the pizza bar last year.

“We’re not talking about an anomaly,” Wydra said. “We are talking about many, many incidents. More than at least five shootings, other assaults, robberies.”

Hamden police said the three shootings they responded to this year took place after 11:30 p.m. when there was a crowd outside the bar.

The owner said his restaurant is not responsible for criminal activity in the area.

“It’s nothing happened in my business,” Rabbi said. “The shooting happened the other side in the parking lot.”

Rabbi said his business, which offers a $5 pizza deal, is not viable without a license to serve.

“I cannot afford my business without sell the liquor because my food I’m selling is very cheap,” he said.