Dad Reports Bullying After Seeing Snapchat Recording

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl being bullied in a Dunkin' Donuts. Another girl shoves her onto table with a high chair. Then slaps the back of her head.

A father in Salem, NH said if it wasn't for a Snapchat video recorded of his daughter being bullied, he would have never known about it.

"My heart dropped. I felt helpless," said Jason Brillon. "I've always told my daughter I'll never let nothing happen to her. I'll never let no one hurt her and I feel I let her down."

The video shows his daughter Eliza sitting in a Dunkin' Donuts in Haverhill reading a book. Another girl walks behind her and winds her arm back. The video ends before the point of contact.

The alleged bullying happened two weeks ago.

"I was thinking maybe if someone saw it, they would help me," said Eliza. "Probably try to stop it, but no one did."

Eliza said she didn't tell anyone about it because she was scared.

Her father reported it to police, but wanted the case to get more attention do he did his own digging.

"The next morning I woke up thinking like Dunkin' Donuts have everything recorded," said Brillon.

He said the store's manager showed him the full video. It shows the same girl also raising a wooden high chair over Eliza's head, forcing it over her, pinner her to the table.

She is then slapped.

According to Haverhill Police, that girl is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

"An 11-year-old girl who doesn't do nothing wrong shouldn't have to deal with that," said Brillon.

He posted the surveillance video to his Facebook page. At last check, it has been viewed nearly 90,000 times. Brillon said his daughter has been offered self-defense classes.



