3 Men Arrested in Connection With Sex-for-Money Ring

An investigation into a sex for money human trafficking ring in which men with mental health issues were allegedly delivered to wealthy people throughout the state has led to the arrests of a Danbury man, a Glastonbury man and a Westport man.

Detectives and special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Haven Office arrested Bruce J. Bemer, 63, of Glastonbury, and William Trefzger, 71, of Westport, according to police.

Police said the investigation was into a human trafficking ring out of Danbury that reached other cities. Police said they started investigating in January 2016, but said the ring might have been operating for decades.

Bemer and Trefzger were both charged with patronizing a trafficked person and bond was set at $500,000.

Police previously arrested Robert King, of Danbury, and charged him with promoting prostitution and witness tampering.

Police are still investigating and said more arrests are expected.