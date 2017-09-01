Danvers Library: We Don't Accept Chuck E. Cheese Tokens - NECN
Danvers Library: We Don't Accept Chuck E. Cheese Tokens

By Alexandra Prim

    Some avid readers in Massachusetts are being called out by a local library for trying to pay printing and late fees with tokens.

    The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers took to its Facebook page Wednesday to clarify that it does not, in fact, accept Chuck E. Cheese and Bonkers Fun House tokens as valid forms of payment.

    According to the post, this summer has seen a surge in people attempting to pay in coins from the two children's entertainment centers.

    The library noted that neither type of token is actual legal tender and added that it doesn't accept Canadian coins either.

