Liquor Store Burglarized 3 Times Since December

Darien police are investigating after a local liquor store suffered its third burglary since December.

Frate’s Wines & Liquors at 1937 Post Road has been burglarized multiple times in the past few months, police said.

Police said the same person is suspected in all three crimes. The most recent incident happened on Feb. 21 around 3:45 a.m.

The suspect entered the business by smashing the front window with a rock. The suspect takes cash drawers from the register then flees the scene.

The suspect is described as male with a heavy build, large nose and rough facial features in his late 30s to middle 40s. He was driving a dark-colored sedan with what appear to be dark alloy rims on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Darien police at 203-662-5330.