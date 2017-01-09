Conn. Hospital on Lockdown After Report of Man With Gun

Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam was on lockdown and a shelter-in-place was issued after reports of a man with a possible handgun in front of the hospital, according to state police, but the lockdown has been lifted and a search of the area has turned up nothing.

Officials from the hospital said there was a report of a suspicious male outside the emergency room with a backpack that some type of gun was visible from around 1:30 p.m. The "active shooter" code was called out at the hospital and it was immediately placed in lockdown.

State police said the reports of a handgun have not been confirmed and there were no reports of shots fired or anyone injured.

Ambulances transporting patients to Day Kimball were diverted to other hospitals soon after the incident was reported, according to Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications.

State police said the male is no longer believed to be in the area and troopers have found nothing, but are continuing to check the area.

Schools were not affected, according to the superintendent.

Check back for updates on this developing story.