FILE - Boston authorities at the scene of a deadly shooting inside a Mattapan barbershop in June 2016.

A man accused of gunning down another man in front of his 3-year-old son in a Boston neighborhood last year has reportedly been arrested in New York City.

Twenty-nine-year-old William Shakespeare was arrested Tuesday morning by Boston police and U.S. Marshals in the Bronx after he was indicted on a first degree murder charge in September, according to The Boston Globe.

His victim, 31-year-old Marcus Hall, was killed at a Mattapan barbershop in June.

Shakespeare is due in a New York courtroom as prosecutors in Massachusetts start the process to extradite him.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.