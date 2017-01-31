Report: Suspect in Deadly Barbershop Shooting Caught in New York | NECN
Report: Suspect in Deadly Barbershop Shooting Caught in New York

    necn
    FILE - Boston authorities at the scene of a deadly shooting inside a Mattapan barbershop in June 2016.

    A man accused of gunning down another man in front of his 3-year-old son in a Boston neighborhood last year has reportedly been arrested in New York City.

    Twenty-nine-year-old William Shakespeare was arrested Tuesday morning by Boston police and U.S. Marshals in the Bronx after he was indicted on a first degree murder charge in September, according to The Boston Globe.

    His victim, 31-year-old Marcus Hall, was killed at a Mattapan barbershop in June.

    Shakespeare is due in a New York courtroom as prosecutors in Massachusetts start the process to extradite him.

    It's unclear if he has an attorney.

    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

