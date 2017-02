A man is dead and a woman is injured after a police-involved shooting Friday in Maine, according to NBC affiliate WCSH.

State police said the man and woman were in a vehicle on Arnold Road around 4:30 p.m. in Vassalboro when officers confronted them.

According to police, there was an altercation and both were shot.

The man passed away from his injuries. The woman was hospitalized.

