Deaf Patrons Complain Movie Theater Won't Turn on Captions

A group of deaf and hearing-impaired adults and children say a Rhode Island movie theater refused to switch on the captioning so they could follow along with Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

The Providence Journal reports about 18 hearing-impaired people attempted to see the film at the Showcase Cinemas at Warwick Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Organizer Tim Riker says the group arrived unannounced and requested theater employees activate the captioning. But a manager refused, suggesting it wouldn't be fair to other patrons who had not paid to see a subtitled movie.

The group left without seeing the film.

Riker said the group wants state lawmakers to approve pending legislation requiring certain theaters accommodate hearing and sight-impaired customers.

A spokesperson for Massachusetts-based National Amusements, which owns the Warwick theater, didn't immediately comment.