Deal Completed to Buy 13 TransCanada Hydropower Dams | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Deal Completed to Buy 13 TransCanada Hydropower Dams

Great River Hydro LLC. Bought the Dams For $1.06 Billion.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

     

    The sale of 13 TransCanada hydroelectric dams along the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers is a done deal.

    TransCanada said Thursday that Great River Hydro LLC. bought the dams for $1.06 billion. Great River is a subsidiary of the Boston-based investment firm, ArcLight Capital Partners.

    The state of Vermont considered buying the dams, but state officials said the purchase price would have been too steep.

    The sales include hydroelectric facilities, stations and associated dams and reservoirs in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, with a total generating capacity of 584 megawatts.

    The Caledonian Record reports what the sale will mean for taxpayers is yet to be determined. Officials in some towns are hopeful municipalities and ArcLight can agree on an assessed value of the properties and avoid tax abatement appeals that can increase a town's legal costs.

    ArcLight has over $3.1 billion in renewable energy assets in the U.S.

    Published 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices