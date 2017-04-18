Death of Autistic, Emaciated Hartford Teen Ruled Homicide: OCME

The death of a severely autistic and emaciated 17-year-old boy in Hartford has been ruled a homicide, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said.

Matthew Tirado's death has been ruled as homicide by fatal child abuse syndrome with dehydration and malnutrition.

The teen's mother, Katiria Tirado, was arrested a few days after her son died in the hospital.

On Feb. 15, Matthew Tirado was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m., hours after he was brought to the Hartford Hospital. The medical examiner reported some suspicious findings following an autopsy, according to Hartford Police.

The teen's mother, 33-year-old Tirado, called 911 at 2:53 a.m. to report that her son was vomiting at an apartment on 519 Park Street and had “gall stones,” police said. Emergency crews responded to the home and brought Matthew to the Hartford Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m.

"My 17-year-old son– I don't know what it is– but he might have gall-gall stones because he's been vomiting for the past 24 hours. Now his belly is bulging. But he hasn't urinated anything. I mean, I used to have gall stones before and I know what it feels like and how it looks like," the mother said on a 911 call released by police in March.

When the OCME called detectives in February, police began to investigate the incident as a possible homicide.

Hartford Police learned the 5-foot-9 teen weighed approximately 88 pounds, was severely autistic and had cuts; bruises on his arms, face and chest; and broken bones, Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said.

“Emaciated would be the word to describe the victim. Unfortunately again, numerous cuts and bruises to his arms face and chest broken bones as well as injuries not consistent with normal living,” Foley said.

Katiria Tirado was arrested the day after her son died and has been charged with cruelty of a person. It is not clear if her charges will change.