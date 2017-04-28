Death of Infant Found in Bridgeport Ruled Homicide

The death of an infant found in a Bridgeport apartment building has been ruled a homicide, police said.

Bridgeport Police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive baby boy on April 24 at 11:15 a.m.

The baby was transported to Bridgeport Hospital before being transferred to Yale-New Haven hospital for advanced care. He passed away the following day.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and classified the infant's death as a homicide on April 26.

The investigation is ongoing as detetives continue to process evidence and interview witnesses.

The victims identity will not be released due to his age.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

