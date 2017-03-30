Death of Man in NH Ruled a Homicide; Investigation Underway | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Death of Man in NH Ruled a Homicide; Investigation Underway

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Boston/Katherine Underwood

    Officials say a man who was found dead in a Manchester, New Hampshire, home early Tuesday morning was the victim of a shooting.

    Police responded around 3 a.m. to a home on Douglas Street, where they found Ryan Chafin, 39.

    An autopsy report determined Chafin was shot multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide.

    The investigation remains underway and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chafin in the days leading up to the homicide is asked to contact police at 603-792-5506. 

    Published 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices