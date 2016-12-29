Death of Teen Found on Belle Isle Investigated as Homicide

The death of a teenager found on Belle Isle in East Boston is being investigated as a homicide, prosecutors confirmed Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Carlos Villatoro-Nunez was found dead on Dec. 9 at Belle Isle Marsh near the entrance on Bennington Street. His body was partially decomposed, complicating the investigation of his death.

Authorities believe the victim was stabbed to death, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Villatoro-Nunez was reported missing by relatives on Nov. 13. His death is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 727-8817.