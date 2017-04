State and Torrington Police are investigating a suspicious death in what people are describing as quiet neighborhood..

The medical examiner has ruled the death of a 79-year-old woman in Torrington a homicide.

Phyllis Gervais died of blunt-impact injuries to her head and upper extremity, according to the office of the chief medical examiner.

Police found Gervais early Saturday morning. They responded to a home on Cider Mill Crossing around 4:15 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive person and determined the death was suspicious.