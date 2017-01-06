Wrong-Way Crash in Vermont Reclassified as Murder | NECN
Wrong-Way Crash in Vermont Reclassified as Murder

The reclassification of the incident to a murder is the latest move to help block public access to the accident report for the Oct. 8 crash in Williston

    The deaths of five teens in a fiery wrong-way collision that occurred on Interstate 89 this past fall has been removed from the list of Vermont's highway fatalities for 2016.

    The Times Argus reports the reclassification of the incident to a murder is the latest move to help block public access to the accident report for the Oct. 8 crash in Williston.

    Thirty-six-year-old Steven Bourgoin has pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder and other related charges for allegedly causing the accident.

    Police say a toxicology report showed that Bourgoin had a high level of THC _ the active ingredient in marijuana _ in his system when he drove the wrong way on I-89 and crashed his truck into the car carrying the victims.

