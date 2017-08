A section of an abandoned house in Cambridge, Massachusetts, fell onto a parked vehicle on Friday. (Published 39 minutes ago)

The debris, which photos show is the structure's roof, fell off the Cedar Street building just after 8 a.m., according to police.

Nobody was in the car when it happened and no injuries were reported.

Crews are on the scene now clearing it away.