Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey speaks about the human remains found in Dedham, Massachusetts. Morrissey says the investigation is ongoing and the priority is to identify the body.

Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to release the identity of the woman whose skeletal remains were found in the woods in Dedham, Massachusetts, last week.

A press release issued Monday morning said the woman's identity, photos and a small amount of additional information will be provided at the press conference, along with an appeal to the public for assistance and information.

The woman's bones were found by a resident in a wooded area of High Street near the Brookdale Cemetery on April 4. Police searched the area and discovered nearly a full skeleton.

An anthropologist working with the medical examiner's office determined the bones were the remains of a young black woman in her late teens or early twenties who was roughly 5'6" tall. The victim was wearing a Marist College sweatshirt, a pair of Atmosphere sweatpants, a charm bracelet engraved with the word "peace" and a ring.

The condition of the bones led investigators to believe that the woman died several months ago. Foul play has not been ruled out, but police said there were no obvious signs of violence.

