Severe Delays on MBTA's Blue Line Due to Medical Emergency

The MBTA's Blue Line is experiencing severe delays due to a medical emergency at Orient Heights in East Boston.

The delays were reported around 2:50 p.m. Shuttle buses are replacing service between the Maverick and Suffolk Downs stations.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said only that the incident is "under investigation."

No further information was immediately available.