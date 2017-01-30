Deliberations Resuming in Murder Trial of Mass. Dentist | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Deliberations Resuming in Murder Trial of Mass. Dentist

Roger Desilets Jr. is accused of killing his wife Kathleen Desilets by pushing her out of a third-story window

By Alysha Palumbo

    Jury deliberations resumed Monday morning in the trial of a Princeton, Massachusetts dentist charged with killing his wife. 

    Roger Desilets Jr. is accused of killing his wife Kathleen Desilets by pushing her out of a third-story window, back in 2011. His defense says she jumped out of the window. 

    In closing arguments Friday, both the defense and prosecution agreed that the couple, whom had been married 44 years, were on rocky terms after Kathleen found out Roger had been having an affair for 20 years.

    But each side scoffed at the other’s version of how the window was broken and how Kathleen Desilets ended up outside, naked and dying.

