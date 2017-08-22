A Delta Air Lines flight from Boston to Atlanta was diverted Tuesday due to an odor in the cabin.

Flight 981 diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York "out of an abundance of caution due to an odor in the cabin," according to an airline spokeswoman. The plane landed without incident.

Delta said its maintenance technicians have evaluated the aircraft and are making the necessary repairs. They did not say what caused the odor.

The flight is scheduled to depart JFK for Atlanta at 5:15 p.m.

"Safety is always Delta's number one priority and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the airline said.