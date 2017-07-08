Delta to Add Flights From New Orleans to Boston in 2018 | NECN
Delta to Add Flights From New Orleans to Boston in 2018

    Delta to Add Flights From New Orleans to Boston in 2018
    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28, 2015: Delta Airlines and Delta Connection passenger aircraft taxi and take off at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)


    Delta to add flights from New Orleans to Boston in 2018
      NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ Delta Airlines has announced plans to add seasonal, non-stop routes between New Orleans and Boston. 
     
      Flights are slated to depart on Saturdays and Sundays between Feb. 10 and April 1, 2018. 
     
      According to a news release, the goal is to meet ``strong leisure demand.'' 
     
      JetBlue currently offers the only other departure from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans to Logan International Airport in Boston.
    Delta Airlines has announced plans to add seasonal, non-stop routes between New Orleans and Boston.

    Flights are slated to depart on Saturdays and Sundays between Feb. 10 and April 1, 2018.

    According to a news release, the goal is to meet "strong leisure demand."

    JetBlue currently offers the only other departure from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans to Logan International Airport in Boston.

