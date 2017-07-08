MA 4 - 7/8/2017 10:21:00 AM - AP-LA--NewFlights
Delta to add flights from New Orleans to Boston in 2018
Delta Airlines has announced plans to add seasonal, non-stop routes between New Orleans and Boston.
Flights are slated to depart on Saturdays and Sundays between Feb. 10 and April 1, 2018.
According to a news release, the goal is to meet "strong leisure demand."
JetBlue currently offers the only other departure from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans to Logan International Airport in Boston.
