Delta to add flights from New Orleans to Boston in 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ Delta Airlines has announced plans to add seasonal, non-stop routes between New Orleans and Boston.

Flights are slated to depart on Saturdays and Sundays between Feb. 10 and April 1, 2018.

According to a news release, the goal is to meet ``strong leisure demand.''

JetBlue currently offers the only other departure from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans to Logan International Airport in Boston.

