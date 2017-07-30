Demolition of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Continues

Demolition of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge continued on Sunday, impacting traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

As of Sunday morning, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said the deck demolition on the eastbound section of the bridge that spans the turnpike was about 45 percent complete. The beam demolition was 34 percent complete on westbound side.

"Our work zone is setup with one lane of travel eastbound on I-90, and two lanes of travel westbound, allowing our crews the necessary room to perform demolition operations on the bridge," said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. "Work crews will continue demolishing the eastbound side of the bridge throughout Saturday and Sunday so that we can then begin installing the new prefabricated beams and girders as part of our accelerated operations on this major construction project."

The work is also affecting the BU Bridge which has been shut down from Packards Corner to Kenmore Square.

People taking public transportation should be aware of changes. Shuttle buses have replaced the Green Line B Branch on a section of Commonwealth Avenue from Babcock Street to Blandford.

Commuter Rail service on the Framingham-Worcester line has been suspended on weekends due to the project between Boston landing and South Station.

On Monday morning, the turnpike will be back open to two lanes on both sides for the work week.

Transportation officials are advising motorists to be mindful of the continued traffic delays and to make sure they give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

"For the Monday morning commute and during weekday rush hours, there will be two lanes in each direction on I-90. Heavy congestion is expected meaning commuters should plan ahead and consider alternate forms of transportation including the MBTA Worcester/Framingham Commuter Rail line if they are traveling from points west into Boston," said Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. "We encourage all travelers to utilize all the available technology tools at their disposable and make the best decision on route, mode, and timing of travel before they head out onto the roadways during out intensive construction work."