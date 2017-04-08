Demonstrators held a rally on Saturday in Boston proudly proclaiming their beliefs that the United States should not get involved with Syrian affairs.

Many of the people gathering at Boston Common were a part of the Syrian American Forum, a group of Syrian-Americans that aims to facilitate better relations between the two countries.

Demonstrators waved flags and held signs that read, “hands off Syria.”

“We don’t want Syria to be another Iraq again. Look what happened in Iraq,” said demonstrator Salam Alam.

The rally comes just days after President Donald Trump’s approval of air strikes on a Syrian base following a chemical attack. President Trump places the blame for the attack on President of Syria Bashar Al-Assad. Assad claims it was terrorism and members of the Syrian American Forum agree.

“Why would anyone go and use chemical weapons against their own people? It doesn’t make any sense to us,” said Syrian American Forum member Ayad Salloum.

Massachusetts lawmakers have a different opinion.

Congressman Seth Moulton called the President’s initial air strike on Syria the right thing to do. However, he believes It is Congress’ responsibility to authorities any additional use of military force in the future.

“We also need to have a debate about a new authorization for the use of military force,” Moulton said. “Both President Obama and President Trump are now operating under the post 9/11 authorization for the use of military force, which I think is outdated.”

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey says the focus should be on developing a comprehensive plan on dealing with the developing situation in Syria.

“Donald Trump must open negotiations immediately with Russia. They are the key party in insuring that the chemicals are removed. They are the key party insuring that a cease fire would be implemented,” Markey says.

Markey also added that President Trump’s new found concern for the Syrian children being killed should be replaced by a concern for refugees living in those same streets.