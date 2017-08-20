Did You Know There's Going to Be an Eclipse?

It was a prefect beach day throughout New England. Humidity levels dropped, temperatures climbed into the 80s and water temperatures were “comfortable” (by New England standards of course). We are just starting a three day stretch of beautiful weather. I think by Tuesday afternoon most areas will reach 90°.

If you haven’t heard, the Solar Eclipse is tomorrow (yes, I’m being a bit sarcastic). The much awaited, much talked about event will happen Monday. Here in New England, look up at the sky (with the proper eye protection) between 1:30 PM and 4 PM. You will see the moon block out the sun. For us, it will be part of the sun, for part of the country it will be 100% of the sun for about 2-3 minutes. It’s very rare to experience a total solar eclipse. For example, the sun orbits the sun once per year, the moon orbits the earth every 27 days, it takes the earth 24 hours to spin once on it’s axis. The moon’s diameter is 2,159 miles, the sun’s is 864,575.9 miles. For the moon to pass directly between the sun and the earth on its closest approach to earth is rare. The next TOTAL solar eclipse in Boston isn’t until 2079.

What will it look like tomorrow in New England? If you have the proper eyewear or have a projector contraption, it will look like the moon is taking a bite out of the earth. The sky will get a little darker – similar to when a cloud passes between the sun and the earth. Temperatures may drop slightly as well (by a degree or two). If you’re lucky enough to see the event in totality – the sky will turn as dark as night. The stars and planets will be seen. Temperatures may drop as much as 15°. For our friends aboard the International Space Station, it will look like a round shadow is being cast on the earth.

Let’s get back to the forecast. The sunshine and heat lasts into early Wednesday. We will see a cold front moving in. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Late Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Behind the front, it will feel like late September or even early October.