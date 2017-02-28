Dog Attacks Pets, Bites Man in Framingham Neighborhood

A Framingham, Massachusetts, neighborhood is on edge after a dog attacked two pets and a man.

The attacks both happened around the same time last week near Pershing Avenue.

According to the police report, a man was bitten while walking his dog on Wednesday. Witnesses said the pit bull jumped on his back, attacking him and his dog, before running off.

“He had blood all down his pants,” Nancy Matinelli said, who witnessed it. “And once you hear a dog cry like that, you know it’s in trouble.”

Heather Levesque, who lives around the corner from the first attack, believes the same dog is responsible for hurting her dog, Lulu.

Levesque said Lulu got out last week and came back with injuries consistent with being mauled by another dog.

“She had scratches on her nose and her neck,” Levesque said. “They didn’t think she’d survive.”

Lulu is now recovering from lifesaving surgery as neighbors search for the dog responsible.

“It’s concerning that there’s a dog in the neighborhood that could potentially attack again,” Levesque said.

It’s unclear if it was a stray or someone’s pet who got out.

Framingham Animal Control is aware of the reports and investigating, but said the dog has not been spotted since alleged attacks.