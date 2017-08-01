Dog Dies in Hot Car in Jamaica Plain

A dog died after being trapped inside a hot car in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston on Tuesday night. (Published 7 minutes ago)

A male pit bull died after being found locked inside a hot vehicle in Jamaica Plain.

“There was no water present, from what I understand here may have been one window slightly cracked,” said Amanda Kennedy, Director of Boston Animal Care and Control.

Kennedy says around 4:00 p.m. someone passed by saw the dog, described as a neutered male pit bull, in the car and called 911. Boston Fire and Police responded to the vehicle parked on Burroughs Street. Kennedy says the dog may have been inside the vehicle since 1:30 p.m.

“As soon as they arrived they were able to see the dog was in distress and immediately removed the animal from the vehicle and began life saving measures, “Kennedy said, “The temperature of the dog on arrival was 109.7 which is as high as the temperature will read. The vehicle was likely much hotter than the dog was.”

The Pit bull was rushed to Angell Animal Medical Center - but it was too late.

“Within one minute the dog's heart stopped beating.”